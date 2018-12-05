Patriots' Patrick Chung: Limited to begin week
Chung (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Chung appears to have picked up a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Vikings. The veteran safety's Week 14 availability does not yet appear to be in jeopardy, but if Chung were to miss any time Duron Harmon could see a starting opportunity.
