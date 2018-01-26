Chung finished the 2017 regular season with 84 tackles and a pick in 16 games.

Drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Chung left the team after the 2012 season via free agency, signing a three-year, $10 million with the Eagles. After being cut by Philadelphia following just one season, Chung resurfaced with the Patriots and he's been a mainstay of the team's defense since then. The 30-year-old remains under contract with New England in 2018 and he's in line retain his status the team's starting strong safety next year, working in tandem with free safety Devin McCourty.