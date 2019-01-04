Chung finished up the 2018 regular season with 84 tackles and a pick in 15 games.

Chung has logged between 84 and 91 tackles in each of his last five seasons with the Patriots, a level of consistently that puts him on the IDP radar. The 31-year-old is under contract with New England through the 2020 season, which paves the way for Chung to reprise his starting safety role in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories