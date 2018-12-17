Chung tallied five tackles during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Chung -- who's worn a shoulder stabilizer in each of the past two games, according to Zack Cox of NESN.com -- doesn't seem to be playing at 100 percent health. To make matters worse, the safety appeared to aggravate the injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter. It seems likely that Chung will resurface on this week's injury report ahead of New England's Week 16 matchup with Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories