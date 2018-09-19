Patriots' Patrick Chung: Not practicing Wednesday
Chung (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Chung suffered a concussion in Week 2's matchup against the Jaguars. The 31-year-old will work to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up against Detroit on Sunday, but if Chung were to miss any time Duron Harmon would serve as New England's starting strong safety.
