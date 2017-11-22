Chung recorded a season-high nine tackles (8 solo) during Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

Chung's previous high in tackles was eight (seven solo) in a Week 2 victory over the Saints. The veteran safety managed to do all his work across 68 snaps (92.0 percent). He will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

