Chung (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.

Chung was initially deemed questionable on Friday's injury report, but now he'll miss his first game of the season. The Patriots should be able to absorb his absence against a shaky Redskins' offense. However, Chung will need to make a quick recovery before Thursday night's matchup with the Giants.

