Patriots' Patrick Chung: Out for Week 3
Chung (concussion) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Chung suffered a concussion during last week's loss to the Jaguars and was a non-participant in practice this week. As expected, he failed to pass protocol and will miss Sunday's game, which should prompt Duron Harmon to fill in at strong safety.
