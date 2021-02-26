Chung is planning to be back with the Patriots for 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
At age 33, Chung is in a psychically good place after opting out of the 2020 campaign. The veteran will aim to once again lead the team's safety corps. In his 2019 season, Chung posted 51 tackles and three pass breakups across his 13 contests.
