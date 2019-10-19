Play

Chung (chest) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets.

The veteran safety missed Week 5 with a heel injury but returned last week against the Giants, only to leave during the first half with the chest issue. Duron Harmon should continue working at strong safety should Chung be unable to suit up Monday.

