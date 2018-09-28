Chung (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Chung seems to have made progress in his recovery from a concussion sustained during Week 2's loss to the Jaguars, but it remains to be seen whether the veteran safety will suit up Week 4. If Chung remains sidelined, Duron Harmon should once again slot into the starting lineup.

