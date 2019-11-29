Play

Chung (illness/heel/chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Chung got in a limited practice Friday, and it seems he'll once again suit up despite dealing with multiple injuries as well as illness. If he can't go, Duron Harmon would likely see extra playing time.

