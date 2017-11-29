Patriots' Patrick Chung: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday
Chung made a season-high 10 tackles (nine solo) against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Chung posted a season-high nine tackles in Week 11, then topped it in Week 12. The veteran safety is beginning to thrive after a slow start, as he has played every defensive snap for the second consecutive week.
