Chung (chest) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Giants.

Chung left the game in the first half, and will now have 11 days to attempt a recovery before a Week 7 matchup with the Jets. Duron Harmon figures to take over for Chung at safety opposite Devin McCourty.

