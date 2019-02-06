Chung will have surgery Thursday on his broken forearm, followed by a procedure three weeks later to clean up a shoulder injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Chung reportedly played through his shoulder injury for most of the 2018 campaign, missing just one game (due to a concussion) while often handling an every-down role. He then suffered a broken forearm during the Super Bowl, which opened up a spot for Duron Harmon at strong safety. Chung isn't expected to participate in OTAs or minicamp, but he should be back for the start of training camp to prepare for his age-32 season. He's under contract through 2020 on a team-friendly extension for two years and $7.8 million.