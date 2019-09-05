Patriots' Patrick Chung: Sheds forearm injury
Chung (forearm) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Chung is coming off a broken arm suffered during the Super Bowl. He appears fully healthy and ready to go versus the Steelers on Sunday. The 11-year veteran is still scheduled to appear in court Nov. 8, which coincides with the Patriots' bye week, to address a felony cocaine possession charge stemming from a June 25 incident. Chung appears on track to continue playing until the judicial proceedings take place.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Enters not guilty plea•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Facing drug charges•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Starts with non-contact drills•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Absent for minicamp•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Adds a year to current deal•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Scheduled for two procedures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...