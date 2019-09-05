Chung (forearm) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Chung is coming off a broken arm suffered during the Super Bowl. He appears fully healthy and ready to go versus the Steelers on Sunday. The 11-year veteran is still scheduled to appear in court Nov. 8, which coincides with the Patriots' bye week, to address a felony cocaine possession charge stemming from a June 25 incident. Chung appears on track to continue playing until the judicial proceedings take place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week