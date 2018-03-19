The extension Chung signed Saturday is worth two years and will keep him in New England through the 2020 season, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Chung has been a mainstay in the Patriots secondary since New England selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He'll be 31 years old at the start of the 2018 campaign, but his advanced age is yet to show in the stat sheets considering he's averaged 86.3 tackles over the past four years while notching at least seven pass breakups in three of those four seasons. Chung will remain on the IDP radar so long as he holds his grip on his starting job throughout the remainder of the offseason.