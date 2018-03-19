Patriots' Patrick Chung: Signed through 2020
The extension Chung signed Saturday is worth two years and will keep him in New England through the 2020 season, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Chung has been a mainstay in the Patriots secondary since New England selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He'll be 31 years old at the start of the 2018 campaign, but his advanced age is yet to show in the stat sheets considering he's averaged 86.3 tackles over the past four years while notching at least seven pass breakups in three of those four seasons. Chung will remain on the IDP radar so long as he holds his grip on his starting job throughout the remainder of the offseason.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Inks short-term extension with New England•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Leads team in tackles despite early exit Sunday•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Exits Super Bowl with concussion•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Logs 84 regular-season tackles•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Active Week 12•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...