Chung (chest) is officially listed as inactive for Monday's divisional game against the Jets.

Chung was forced to leave last Thursday's win over the Giants with the chest injury, and will miss his second game of the 2019 campaign. In his stead, Duron Harmon is expected to get the start at strong safety looking to slow down Sam Darnold and the Jets' passing attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories