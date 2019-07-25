Chung (forearm) was limited to non-contact drills Thursday, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

Chung is coming off a broken arm suffered during the Super Bowl. A timetable for his full recovery remains undisclosed, but Chung is expected to be good to go for the start of the 2019 season. The Patriots have little reason to rush the 11-year veteran's return to practice.

