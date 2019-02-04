Patriots' Patrick Chung: Suffers broken arm
Chung confirmed following Sunday's Super Bowl win that he did break his arm, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.
As expected, Chung suffered a broken arm when he got caught in between two other players in the third quarter Sunday. Chung will be out for an extended period of time, but he should be good to go at some point in the summer assuming all goes well in his recovery.
