Play

Chung left Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans with an ankle injury.

Chung recorded only one tackle before exiting the game, but he should have plenty of time to recovery with the Patriots uncharacteristic early departure from the playoffs. The veteran safety finished 2019 with 51 tackles (38 solo) and three passes defensed in 13 games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories