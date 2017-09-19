Patriots' Patrick Chung: Tallies eight tackles in win over Saints
Chung logged eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's victory over the Saints.
Chung led the way in tackles along with teammate Elandon Roberts. The veteran safety only recorded three in the team's season opening loss to the Chiefs, but was much more active in this contest. He rarely saw the sideline, as he took the field for 63 snaps (97%) in the victory. He'll have a favorable matchup next week when the Patriots welcome rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans to Foxborough.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Logs 91 tackles this season•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Signs extension through 2018•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Racks up 85 tackles this season•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Active in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Will be sidelined in Week 16•
-
Report: Patriots sign RB Bolden, safety Chung to extensions•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...