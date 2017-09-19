Chung logged eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's victory over the Saints.

Chung led the way in tackles along with teammate Elandon Roberts. The veteran safety only recorded three in the team's season opening loss to the Chiefs, but was much more active in this contest. He rarely saw the sideline, as he took the field for 63 snaps (97%) in the victory. He'll have a favorable matchup next week when the Patriots welcome rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans to Foxborough.