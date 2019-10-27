Chung (chest) is officially active for Sunday's clash with the Browns.

Chung was forced to miss Monday's game against the Jets with the injury, but as evidenced by this news, his absence won't linger any longer. Now that he's officially back in action, look for the veteran to re-gain his normal starting role at strong safety tasked with slowing down Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense.

