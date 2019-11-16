Play

Chung (heel/chest) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Chung was initially considered questionable after working as a limited practice participant this week, but he won't be available for Sunday's contest. The 32-year-old's absence could be a big one for the Patriots as they attempt to cover a pair of dangerous tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Duron Harmon figures to see more work at safety for New England.

