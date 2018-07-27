Patriots' Paul Turner: Signs with Patriots
Turner signed a contract with the Patriots on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Turner last saw the field during the regular season in 2016 with the Eagles, recording nine receptions for 126 yards as a rookie. After being waived by the Saints in late June, he will try his hand with a Patriots club sporting a group of unimpressive wideouts behind Julian Edelman -- who is suspended to begin the season. However, Turner will likely aim to serve as more of a special-teams player.
