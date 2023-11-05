Brown (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
After missing practice Wednesday, Brown returned to limited sessions Thursday and Friday prior to being listed as questionable for Week 9 action. The tight end will be out there Sunday but given that he continues to work in a time-share with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, Brown's weekly fantasy upside is limited.
