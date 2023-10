Brown, who caught both of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, was on the field for 21 of a possible 53 snaps on offense in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown, who now has four catches for 84 yards over his last two outings, actually out-snapped Mike Gesicki (15 snaps, two catches) Sunday, but with Hunter Henry (31 snaps, three catches) also in the mix, he's involved in a TE-time share that limits his weekly fantasy ceiling.