Brown (ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Brown likely suffered a ribs injury during the New England's Week 17 loss to the Bills, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week and he's got a chance to play Sunday. The 29-year-old saw his highest snap share of the season (68 percent) in last Sunday's loss, and he could have the opportunity to see increased work on a Patriots offense that's without Hunter Henry (knee) again in Week 18.
More News
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Lands on injury report•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: One catch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Two catches in Week 16•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Good to go versus Kansas City•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Late addition to injury report•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Involvement on offense declining•