Brown (ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Brown likely suffered a ribs injury during the New England's Week 17 loss to the Bills, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week and he's got a chance to play Sunday. The 29-year-old saw his highest snap share of the season (68 percent) in last Sunday's loss, and he could have the opportunity to see increased work on a Patriots offense that's without Hunter Henry (knee) again in Week 18.