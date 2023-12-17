Brown (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Brown was a late addition to the Patriots' injury report Saturday with a foot injury, though the issue doesn't appear serious enough to force him out for Sunday's contest. Brown has split his time between backup tight end duties and special teams and has caught all eight of his targets for 174 yards and a touchdown over 13 games this season.
