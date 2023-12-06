Brown played 32 of the Patriots' 64 snaps on offense but went without a target in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.
Brown made some splash plays over the Patriots' first eight games of the season with four of his seven receptions during that stretch going for 20-plus yards, but he's been relegated almost exclusively to a blocking role ever since. The 29-year-old has gone without a target in four straight contests, and fellow tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki should remain more involved in the passing game than Brown in the weeks to come.
