Brown has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a foot injury.
Brown wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury report until Saturday, so it's unclear when the foot issue cropped up. The veteran tight end regularly logs about half of New England's offensive snaps, but his work as a pass catcher has been limited. Over his past five games, Brown has totaled just one catch on one target for four yards.
