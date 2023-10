Brown was on the field for 22 of a possible 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown, who was out-snapped in the contest by fellow TEs Hunter Henry (44 snaps) and Mike Gesicki (33), wasn't targeted Sunday and remains off the fantasy radar ahead of Week 5 action. Both of Brown's catches this season came in Week 3, when he recorded a 2/71/1 receiving line against the Jets.