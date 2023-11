Brown (back) didn't practice Wednesday.

Brown logged 21 of of a possible 53 snaps on offense and caught both of his targets for 33 yards the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, but now that the tight end has missed Wednesday's practice, he'll have two more chances to return to the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Brown is able to suit up this weekend, he'll continue to work in a TE-time share with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.