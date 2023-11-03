Brown (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Brown put forth a limited practice Friday and will look to avoid his first absence of the season Sunday. If he suits up against the Commanders, Brown will continue to fill a depth role in a tight end room that also includes Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.
More News
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Two catches in Week 7•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Logs 22 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Pharaoh Brown: Scores TD versus Jets•