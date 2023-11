Brown (back) returned to practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Brown was absent for Wednesday's session. The 29-year-old veteran played ahead of Mike Gesicki last week against the Dolphins and caught both of his targets for 33 scoreless yards. On the year, Brown has been a big-play machine with seven grabs for 170 yards (24.3 yards per catch) and one touchdown on seven targets.