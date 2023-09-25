Brown caught both of his targets for 71 yards and a TD in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Though Brown, who logged 25 snaps Sunday, saw less playing time than fellow TEs Hunter Henry (62 snaps) and Mike Gesicki (34 snaps), the 58-yard score that the 29-year-old recorded in the second quarter of the contest resulting in him being the Patriots' leading receiver (in terms of yardage) in Week 3. Given that Brown didn't catch any passes during the team's first two contests, he's not a high-percentage fantasy option as long as Henry and Gesicki remain available.