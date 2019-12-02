Play

Dorsett (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Texans.

As is Mohamed Sanu (ankle), which sets the stage for QB Tom Brady to have all his key wide receiver options options available in Week 13. In that context, Dorsett profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, with volume a concern, but he has at least logged five TDs in nine games to date.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories