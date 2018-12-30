With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) inactive, Dorsett is in line to see added snaps Sunday against the Jets, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

He'll still be working behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, but Dorsett, who hasn't caught a pass since Week 12, has a chance to factor in Sunday, given that the Patriots' thinned-out wideout corps will be without both Patterson and Josh Gordon (suspension) in Week 17.