Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Another limited practice
Dorsett (hamstring) remained limited at practice Friday.
While Dorsett seems to be trending in the right direction in advance of Monday night's game against the Jets, Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) is looking iffy for the contest following consecutive missed practices. If Gordon ends up being ruled out Saturday, Dorsett could see an expanded workload in Week 7, provided he cleared to return to action.
