Dorsett (concussion) was present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Mohamed Sanu (ankle), with Reiss noting that Sanu "did not go through the position-specific warmup, while Dorsett did." We'll circle back later Thursday to see how the Patriots list the duo's participation level. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, though Dorsett was in attendance for Wednesday's session, he was ultimately classified as a non-participant.

