Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: At practice Wednesday
Dorsett (concussion) was present for practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
We'd imagine that Dorsett will be listed as a limited participant, but his presence on the field Wednesday suggests that he has a decent chance of being medically cleared in advance of Monday's game against the Cowboys.
