Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Back in action Monday
Dorsett (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets.
Dorsett's return to action is timely, with starting wideout Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) inactive. In that context, Dorsett should see plenty of snaps and play a key role in the New England passing offense Monday, so long as he avoids any in-game setbacks.
