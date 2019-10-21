Dorsett (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets.

Dorsett's return to action is timely, with starting wideout Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) inactive. In that context, Dorsett should see plenty of snaps and play a key role in the New England passing offense Monday, so long as he avoids any in-game setbacks.

