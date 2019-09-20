Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Back in key role post-AB
Dorsett should take on more responsibility in the New England offense following Antonio Brown's release Friday, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.
The Patriots return to their Week 1 alignment with Dorsett joining Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon in three-wide formations. Dorsett won't have many games like his two-TD performance in the season opener, but the 84.3 percent snap share from that contest is replicable. He gets a tasty matchup Sunday against an injury-plagued Jets defense.
