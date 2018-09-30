Dorsett brought in four of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

One week after exiting a loss to the Lions with a knee injury, Dorsett bounced back with another solid performance and his first touchdown of the season. The 25-year-old now has seven targets apiece in each of his three non-injury-shortened games and has no fewer than Sunday's four receptions in any of them. It remains to be seen how Julian Edelman's return from suspension will affect Dorsett's opportunities, but he'll look to continue producing against the Colts in Week 5 Thursday night matchup.