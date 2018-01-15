Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches 12 passes in regular season
Dorsett finished the 2017 regular season with 12 catches on 18 targets for 194 yards in 15 games.
The 2015 first-rounder joined the Patriots in early September via a trade that sent backup QB Jacoby Brissett to the Colts. At the time, it wasn't hard to picture the speedster turning into an occasional deep threat for the team, at a minimum, but he never caught more than three passes this past season, despite the fact that fellow wideout Chris Hogan missed seven games. Perhaps a full offseason with the team can help Dorsett push for a bigger role in 2018, but that's hardly a lock, with late-season acquisition Kenny Britt under contract next season and Julian Edelman (knee) set to return from injury, bolstering a wideout corps that's also slated to include Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Malcolm Mitchell, health permitting. Moreover, Danny Amendola is eligible for free agency this offseason, but it wouldn't surprise us if he's re-signed by the Patriots. The bottom line is that Dorsett figures to need at least a couple breaks to go his way next season before he hits the fantasy radar.
