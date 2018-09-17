Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches five passes Sunday
Dorsett was on the field for 56 of the Patriots' 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.
In doing so, Dorsett caught five of his seven targets for 44 yards. That marks back-to-back seven-target games for Dorsett, who continues to see added opportunities while Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension. With Edelman still out for two more weeks, Dorsett remains on the fantasy radar as this coming Sunday night's tilt against the Lions approaches.
