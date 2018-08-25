Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches four passes with starters

Dorsett caught all four of his targets for 36 yards in Friday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers in the third preseason game.

Dorsett's four receptions all came from Tom Brady, which supports the notion that he could find himself in the starting lineup to begin this season. Of course, that would come while Julian Edelman is suspended the first four games, but Dorsett has nonetheless done a good job of advancing his stock so far in his second season with the Pats.