Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches four passes with starters
Dorsett caught all four of his targets for 36 yards in Friday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers in the third preseason game.
Dorsett's four receptions all came from Tom Brady, which supports the notion that he could find himself in the starting lineup to begin this season. Of course, that would come while Julian Edelman is suspended the first four games, but Dorsett has nonetheless done a good job of advancing his stock so far in his second season with the Pats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.