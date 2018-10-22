Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass in Week 7
Dorsett logged eight of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.
Dorsett caught his only target for eight yards in the game. His opportunities in the Patriots offense figure to remain limited as long as Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan remain healthy.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs just three snaps in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three passes Thursday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Bounces back with solid effort•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not on injury report•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Expected to play Week 4•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Held without catch Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...