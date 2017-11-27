Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday
Dorsett was on the field for 43 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.
Dorsett continues to see added playing time with Chris Hogan (shoulder) sidelined, but his target share remains modest. On Sunday he parlayed his lone look into a 39-yard gain, but looking ahead Dorsett remains off the grid in most formats, with so many other pass-catchers drawing more of QB Tom Brady's attention.
