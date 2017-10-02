Play

Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday

Dorsett logged action on nine of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.

Dorsett caught his only target Sunday for 17 yards. As long as Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola remain healthy enough to play, expect the speedster's production to remain sporadic as the team's clear-cut No. 4 wideout option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories