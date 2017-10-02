Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday
Dorsett logged action on nine of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.
Dorsett caught his only target Sunday for 17 yards. As long as Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola remain healthy enough to play, expect the speedster's production to remain sporadic as the team's clear-cut No. 4 wideout option.
